Jorge Masvidal ‘would hurt’ Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in boxing matches: ‘I’m mean for real, bro’

Jorge Masvidal wasn’t impressed by Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s encounter in Dallas, Texas last month (Aug. 5, 2023).

Paul, 26, finally got his wish with a boxing match in the form of the longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Diaz. In the end, “The Problem Child” kept his perfect record against former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters intact, advancing to 5-0 (7-1 overall) with a unanimous decision triumph (watch highlights).

During his still-young career, Paul has targeted most of MMA’s biggest names around the 170 to 185-pound divisions. One of those names was Masvidal, who attended the event and didn’t see anything special.

“I get with the skill set, they’re not going to be boxers,” Masvidal told The MMA Hour. “They’re not going to move like boxers because they’re not boxers by craft either. They could’ve been meaner. That’s why, watching that fight live, I was like, I’m mean for real, bro. A lot of the guys in boxing are mean for real.

“I didn’t have that feeling when I left that night,” he continued. “I didn’t feel like they were trying to kill each other, you know? Or hurt each other, or apply the sweet science to its highest mastery. I would hurt those dudes, bro. Like bad. I was there live, I seen it, man, it’s a different speed. Nate’s seen it, you can ask Nate about the speed. If Jake was having trouble, you know what I’d do to Jake, man?”

Masvidal officially retired from MMA this past April 2023 after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns. “Gamebred” has since put his full focus into promoting fights as the frontman for Gamebred Fighting Championships.