Fury-Ngannou press conference brawl: Fabio Wardley busted open in wild red carpet melee (Video)

The chaos begins at the 1:45 mark.

By Jesse Holland
Fabio Wardley will be facing off against David Adeleye as part of the “Fury vs. Ngannou” boxing extravaganza next month (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but it appears the action got underway a little early at today’s kickoff press conference in London.

Wardley was being interviewed by local media when Adeleye rolled up and two-handed his heavyweight rival across the red carpet. All hell broke loose and the 28 year-old Brit went down for the count, though it doesn’t appear he was struck by “Big D.”

Here’s a slow motion replay (upper right corner):

Wardley was left cut and bleeding in the ensuing melee.

“I think Fabio and David for the British title is a very, very good fight,” Fury said following the altercation. “They’re both undefeated, both young, both Top 15 ranked in the world. And they’re young hungry lions, like we just saw. [It was all] kicking off royal.”

