Fedor returns, faces Jon Jones in UFC 5 reveal trailer (Video)

UFC 5 OFFICIAL REVEAL IT’S TIME! ⏰ From unrivaled Frostbite graphics to all-new damage systems #UFC5 is as real as it gets Pre-order now ⏩ https://t.co/6abKbDDD9X pic.twitter.com/qasFG4SYWS

Former PRIDE FC heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko never had an opportunity to compete inside the Octagon (blame Vadummy), but UFC fans can now fight as “The Last Emperor” in the upcoming UFC 5 video game, dropping Oct. 27 for both PlayStation and Xbox home consoles.

EA Sports teased a Fedor vs. Jon Jones fight in today’s reveal.

“UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing Frostbite’s power and technology,” said Nate McDonald, EA SPORTS UFC 5’s Lead Producer. “From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of the generational hardware leap, to the enhanced lighting, detailed characters, strand-based hair and face animation system, every aspect is upgraded. Our collaboration with UFC delivers an unparalleled and authentic MMA interactive experience.”

Here’s a sample of what fans can expect in the newest entry into the UFC franchise, featuring the video game publisher’s “Frostbite Engine.”

Cinematic K.O. Replay: Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight.

Doctor’s Checks and Stoppages: Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor’s inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor’s stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure.

New Strikes and Hit Reactions: New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters, professional kickboxers and more - coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts - moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay.

Seamless Submissions: Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts.

Fight Week and Alter Egos: UFC 5’s launch includes a revamped live service with features like Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real-world UFC events. Alter Egos are all new versions of top fighters which capture authentic career-defining moments and provide alternative looks and associated abilities.

Gameplay footage is expected in the coming weeks.

“UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”

We’ll find out on Oct. 27.