Georges St-Pierre makes history, becomes first UFC athlete to receive ‘Order of Sport’ from Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre may be retired from MMA, but “Rush” is still making history.

The 42 year-old French-Canadian fighter will become the first MMA athlete to receive the “Order of Sport” from Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, the promotion announced on Thurs., during a special live ceremony scheduled for Oct. 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans interested in streaming the event can sign up here.

“I’m honored to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and receive the Order of Sport,” St-Pierre said. “Martial arts changed my life and I was fortunate to be able to represent Canada on the biggest stage in the world. I want to thank UFC and all my fans, as none of this would have been possible without them.”

Previous “Order of Sport” recipients include Wayne Gretzky (NHL) and Steve Nash (NBA).

St-Pierre retired from UFC after capturing the middleweight crown from Michael Bisping at UFC 217 back in Nov. 2017, his second title in as many weight classes. “Rush” — once lauded as the “king” of pay-per-view (PPV) cards — holds multiple UFC records at 170 pounds, including most title fight wins at 12.

St-Pierre will return to competition at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December.