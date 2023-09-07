 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 293 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Strickland

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Sept. 7, 2023), LIVE at 4 a.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 293 takes place this Sat. night (Sept. 9) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against No. 5-ranked title contender Sean Strickland, a five-round showdown that follows the heavyweight collision between hometown hero Tai Tuivasa and Russian import Alexander “Drago” Volkov.

LIVE! Watch UFC 293 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293’s hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 293 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania