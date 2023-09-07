UFC 293 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Strickland

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Sept. 7, 2023), LIVE at 4 a.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 293 takes place this Sat. night (Sept. 9) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against No. 5-ranked title contender Sean Strickland, a five-round showdown that follows the heavyweight collision between hometown hero Tai Tuivasa and Russian import Alexander “Drago” Volkov.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 293 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.