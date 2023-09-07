 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Mike Perry won’t return to UFC because of the ‘massive’ pay cut

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

UFC Fight Night: Perry v Rodriguez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Mike Perry has become known as the bloodied and bruised face of Bare Knuckle boxing.

“Platinum” rose to fame and the public eye while a member of the UFC roster from 2016-2021, picking up some good names early in his career as a promising prospect. Things fell apart in the latter half of his UFC career, however, as Perry left the roster having lost four of his last five bouts.

After his UFC stint, Bare Knuckle FC seemed like a natural fit for the heavy-handed slugger, and true to form, he’s excelled inside the ring. He’s 3-0 in bare knuckle boxing, and he also picked up a win over professional boxer Michael Seals in the Triad combat promotion. Now one of the promotion’s biggest stars, Perry finds himself with numerous potentially high-profile foes like Darren Till and Logan Paul.

There are worse positions to be in than backup to notorious pullout Dillon Danis.

Still, did Perry ever consider returning to the UFC during his brief stint as a free agent? It doesn’t sound like it was a serious consideration for the “Platinum” veteran, because signing back to the Octagon would have meant a massive pay cut.

“The pay cut would have been too massive,” Perry explained (via Cole Shelton). “So, it’s like, whatever and it’s five-minute rounds, and it’s MMA. I like boxing. I mean it’s all I ever did. I know I trained lots of stuff I would get kind of good at grappling, wrestling, or whatever in certain positions, I’m fighting a fight where they are like get a takedown.

“You know I’m thinking about hitting him right? I understand it’s not an excuse and I should ultimately fight how I want to fight,” Perry continued. “I’m the fighter, I’m the athlete, I’m the one getting in there. So, that’s how I train now I get in the ring and I fight my way now and I practice for it that way. Bare knuckle was a no-brainer.”

Insomnia

Sean Strickland UFC world title fight week is going exactly as everyone expected.

Reminder: Juicy Junior dos Santos and vascular Vai Cavalo throw down this weekend in a bare knuckle MMA showcase.

Tito Ortiz’s new restaurant is having a difficult time.

Marlon Vera is the most eloquent man on the roster.

Steve Erceg really impressed in his debut, and every Matt Schnell fight is a lot of fun. Good match!

Robert Whittaker is on the shortlist for coolest dude in MMA.

This man nearly prevented his car from being stolen. Good effort!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A knockout that really changed the course of UFC history.

Power low kicks to the rear leg from the open stance engagement are so cool.

Left hook to right kick, one of the most classic combinations in Muay Thai executed wonderfully.

Random Land

Brilliant medieval design:

Midnight Music: Wife pick, but I’ll co-sign it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

