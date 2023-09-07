Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Mike Perry has become known as the bloodied and bruised face of Bare Knuckle boxing.

“Platinum” rose to fame and the public eye while a member of the UFC roster from 2016-2021, picking up some good names early in his career as a promising prospect. Things fell apart in the latter half of his UFC career, however, as Perry left the roster having lost four of his last five bouts.

After his UFC stint, Bare Knuckle FC seemed like a natural fit for the heavy-handed slugger, and true to form, he’s excelled inside the ring. He’s 3-0 in bare knuckle boxing, and he also picked up a win over professional boxer Michael Seals in the Triad combat promotion. Now one of the promotion’s biggest stars, Perry finds himself with numerous potentially high-profile foes like Darren Till and Logan Paul.

There are worse positions to be in than backup to notorious pullout Dillon Danis.

Still, did Perry ever consider returning to the UFC during his brief stint as a free agent? It doesn’t sound like it was a serious consideration for the “Platinum” veteran, because signing back to the Octagon would have meant a massive pay cut.

Mike Perry on if he considered signing with the UFC: No because the pay cut would have been too massive.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/iVVwRtFXbg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 6, 2023

“The pay cut would have been too massive,” Perry explained (via Cole Shelton). “So, it’s like, whatever and it’s five-minute rounds, and it’s MMA. I like boxing. I mean it’s all I ever did. I know I trained lots of stuff I would get kind of good at grappling, wrestling, or whatever in certain positions, I’m fighting a fight where they are like get a takedown.

“You know I’m thinking about hitting him right? I understand it’s not an excuse and I should ultimately fight how I want to fight,” Perry continued. “I’m the fighter, I’m the athlete, I’m the one getting in there. So, that’s how I train now I get in the ring and I fight my way now and I practice for it that way. Bare knuckle was a no-brainer.”

Insomnia

Sean Strickland UFC world title fight week is going exactly as everyone expected.

Reminder: Juicy Junior dos Santos and vascular Vai Cavalo throw down this weekend in a bare knuckle MMA showcase.

GAMEBRED BAREKNUCKLE MMA IS BACK.



Former UFC Heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will face off this Friday in a rematch with bareknuckle rules @GamebredFC | September 8th. pic.twitter.com/fp4MyPBaTZ — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) September 4, 2023

Tito Ortiz’s new restaurant is having a difficult time.

Marlon Vera is the most eloquent man on the roster.

Marlon Vera on how O'Malley would do against Gervonta#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/x5SpVxFOT4 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 6, 2023

Steve Erceg really impressed in his debut, and every Matt Schnell fight is a lot of fun. Good match!

Robert Whittaker is on the shortlist for coolest dude in MMA.

This man nearly prevented his car from being stolen. Good effort!

Sean Brady’s main training partner

Egor Kostyuchenko has his Mercedes Benz stolenpic.twitter.com/8JhEH4ZRfv — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 6, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A knockout that really changed the course of UFC history.

15 years ago today Rashad Evans delivered the 2008 Knockout of the Year, flatlining Chuck Liddell in the 2nd round. #OTD pic.twitter.com/pZNLfQEktu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 6, 2023

Power low kicks to the rear leg from the open stance engagement are so cool.

Left hook to right kick, one of the most classic combinations in Muay Thai executed wonderfully.

Random Land

Brilliant medieval design:

Ever wonder why most staircases in medieval castles were built to be extremely narrow and spiraling in a clockwise direction? Since medieval castles were built mainly as fortifications, staircases were designed to make it extremely difficult for enemy combatants to fight their… pic.twitter.com/ZqyImbFufN — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 5, 2023

Midnight Music: Wife pick, but I’ll co-sign it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.