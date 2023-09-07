It’s a rumble “Down Under” this Saturday (Sept. 9, 2023) as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sydney, Australia, for another big pay-per-view (PPV) event. Qudos Arena will play host to Israel Adesanya, who is fighting in his neck of the woods for the first time since 2019. His opponent is No. 5-ranked Sean Strickland, the only opponent in the Top 5 other than Dricus Du Plessis who “The Last Stylebender” hasn’t already defeated.

UFC 293 also features Australian Heavyweight favorite, Tai Tuivasa, who is looking to harness the power of his home country crowd to snap a two-fight losing skid. He faces the extremely tough Alexander Volkov.

There’s a lot of other Australian and New Zealand fighters to round out UFC 293’s card (see it here). Justin Tafa, Tyson Pedro, Carlos Ulberg, Jack Jenkins and Jamie Mullarkey are all featured on the main card or “Prelims” portion.

Take a look below at UFC 293’s full fight card and start times below, as well as how to watch the PPV portion of the card and the entire “Prelims.”

UFC 293 ESPN+ PPV Main Card

10 p.m. ET Start Time

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC 293 Late ‘Prelims’ Undercard On ESPN/ESPN+

Start Time 8 p.m. ET

Da Woon Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

UFC 293 Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard On ESPN+

Start Time 6:30 p.m. ET

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Kevin Jousset

Here’s how to watch UFC 293:

Online

UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 293 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 293 there is a list of bars near you airing “Adesanya vs. Strickland” right here.

