Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green set to headline UFC Vegas 80

UFC Vegas 80 has its headliner.

A Lightweight showdown between the No. 10-ranked contender, Grant Dawson (20-1-1), and Bobby “King” Green (30-14-1, 1 no contest) is set to main event the Oct. 7, 2023 card. David Van Auken first reported the news before later being confirmed by MMA Mania.

The fight will be the 29-year-old Dawson’s first time in the headliner spot, looking to extend a whopping 12-fight unbeaten streak that dates back to 2016. Despite the lack of losses on his resume, especially in UFC, Dawson did, however, fight to a majority draw with Ricky Glenn in October 2021.

Green, on the other hand, headlined his first UFC main event in February 2022 when filling in for Beneil Dariush on short notice against Islam Makhachev. Green succumbed to Makhachev’s smothering wrestling game as he was pounded out for a first round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).

A big rebound effort came in Green’s last fight opposite the former interim titlist, Tony Ferguson, at UFC 291 in July 2023. Green managed to submit Ferguson with a late third round arm triangle choke. It was only the second submission of “King’s” career with his last coming over David Mitchell in Tachi Palace Fights in 2009.

The current 11-fight UFC Vegas 80 line up can be seen below.

155lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green .

185lbs.: Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

155lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

145lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

135lbs.: Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Aori Qileng

115lbs.: Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

135lbs.: Chris Gutiérrez vs. Montel Jackson

145lbs: Daniel Pineda vs. Khusein Askhabov

125lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonça

205lbs: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Philipe Lins

125lbs.: Montana De La Rosa vs. Stephanie Egger