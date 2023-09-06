Hack job? Dillon Danis uploads sexually explicit pic of Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal responds with lawsuit ‘seeking prison’

Dillon Danis has officially gone too far.

The former Bellator Welterweight prospect has been on a nonstop troll rampage since his Oct. 14, 2023, boxing match vs. Logan Paul was announced. In doing so, Danis has primarily targeted Paul’s fiancee, famous Danish supermodel, Nina Agdal. Per TMZ Sports, Agdal has now filed a lawsuit and restraining order against Danis, alleging to have had more than 250 “despicable” posts made about her. Agdal, 31, also claims in the suit to have suffered “humiliation, emotional distress and reputational harm” and believes an Aug. 11, 2023, post violated state and federal laws.

She’s requesting no less than $150,000 per violation.

Danis, 30, allegedly posted a sexually explicit picture of Agdal during a “romantic encounter.” Agdal claims the photo was one decade old.

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent,” Agdal wrote in the suit. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

Misfits Boxing threatened to dissolve the Paul vs. Danis bout, which takes place Oct. 14, 2023, at AO Arena in Manchester, England, had Danis not deleted his posts, according to Agdal. Later in the month, Danis posted a video of Agdal discussing “her desire for intimacy during celibacy” in a Snapchat video. Therefore, leading the model to believe Danis found a way to get into her archives, “suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so.”

In conclusion, Danis is being requested to halt his online onslaught of Paul’s fiancee, but since the news broke has done nothing but the opposite.

“Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me,” Danis tweeted. “She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f—k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.

“I will provide more details when I can, but because it’s a federal case, I can’t at this time. P.S. f—k that hoe,” he added.

“The clout-whore sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character,” Danis concluded. “Nina Agdal will be called Karen Agdal till further notice. I didn’t even put a ring on it and she already trying to f—k me for all my money [crying laughing emoji].”

