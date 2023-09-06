‘Prepared’ Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland slugging UFC 293 fan — ‘We have people around him now’

UFC middleweight title challenger Sean Strickland, who battles current champion Israel Adesanya for the middleweight strap in the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend in Sydney, had some explaining to do after word got out that “Tarzan” slugged an overzealous Adesanya fan who was running his mouth before the fight.

Strickland recounts the altercation here.

UFC President Dana White insists Strickland was playing it up for dramatic effect and that he was prepared for this sort of tomfoolery when he booked the fight. Just to be safe, the promotion now has “people around him” to prevent any future altercations.

I guess voluntary face punching doesn’t count.

“Do you know where the news came from that he punched a fan?” White said at the “Contender Series” press conference. “Yeah, (the news came from him). Yeah, he’s a beauty. He played it up more than whatever and was jokingly. … The fan and him are cool. Going into this, I knew. I knew what this week was going to be like. Yes, we’re prepared for it and yes we have people around him now, so he won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore – for fun or not for fun.”

Fun things always getting ruined in UFC.

