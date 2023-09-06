Video: Sean Strickland spars Australian fan at UFC 293 open workouts

Too little, too late?

Sean Strickland continues to rough up fans in Sydney, Australia, leading up to his UFC 293 title shot against Israel Adesanya this weekend (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) inside Qudos Arena. Indeed, Strickland — who was not the first choice to co-headline the pay-per-view (PPV show “Down Under” — barely made it a few hours on the ground before he punched a rude Izzy fan in the stomach.

And he promised anyone else could get it if they wanted some. That prompted UFC President, Dana White, to call down from Las Vegas, Nevada, to ensure no further fan altercations occurred.

“Yes, we’re prepared for it and yes we have people around him now,” White said following Tuesday night’s Contender Series event. “So, he won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore – for fun or not for fun.”

White can’t say that he wasn’t warned ahead of time.

Clearly, Strickland is nothing if not creative when it comes to getting around restrictions to his freedoms. “Tarzan” put out an open call to the Australian public.

“UFC says I must do some open work outs tonight at 540,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you bring gloves I’ll spar you! Just don’t f—ing cut me! Lmao.”

Yes, some fan took him up on the offer. And yes, Strickland did have a spar with him on stage.

Sean Strickland really sparred a fan. pic.twitter.com/GopgOGFy6M — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 6, 2023

It was all in good fun.

Strickland is known for lighting up fools in the gym, but this back-and-forth was friendly from start to finish. Strickland popped the lucky fan in the face a few times with a jab, but didn’t headhunt him or anything. No one was cut, there was no international incident. And Strickland hasn’t embarrassed UFC massively in Australia.

Yet.

Strickland faces an uphill battle against Adesanya this weekend. Bookies have him a big +480 underdog to the -650 favorite Izzy. Strickland thinks he talks so much, people have forgotten he can fight as well. We’re thinking Adesanya is just on a level right now where few men can touch him.

Either way, it should be violent.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.