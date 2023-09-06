Dana White buries Bellator: "'Why on God's green fucking earth would anybody buy Bellator?" pic.twitter.com/Qf8o16MUQN

UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem terribly concerned about the competition.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is doing its best to build momentum. The promotion recently received a major investment from Saudi Arabia, and their promises of better pay and more freedom have drawn over some top talent recently. Names from former Heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou to social media upstart Jake Paul to top French prospect Cedric Doumbe have joined the roster in the last 12 months, seemingly setting them up for an important 2024.

Then, there’s the rumors that Bellator is being bought out and absorbed by PFL, a pitch that seems to gather momentum each month. A combined roster would create a solid mix of stars and prospects, perhaps even one that would offer UFC some real competition on American soil.

White, however, remains unconcerned. In a post-fight press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 5, 2023), White mocked and laughed off his would-be Bellator rivals when asked about the potential of a UFC purchase. In face, he wondered why anyone would possibly buy the company, deeming it bad business.

“Why, on God’s green f—king earth, would anybody buy Bellator?” White began. “We were just talking about business and making the right moves and making the right decisions. There’s been lots of bad ones. Bellator would be one of the f—king biggest. Why anyone would buy Bellator is beside me. But hey, let’s sit back and see how this plays out. I’m excited!”

In response to the rumored $500 million price point, White couldn’t contain his laughter. He continued, “Bellator is $500 million?!? Awesome! Sounds like a f—king steal! Buy that thing quick. Before who else does? Come on you guys, this is f—king silly. Silly!”

It’s been a long time since UFC has purchased another MMA promotion. Buying PRIDE FC and Strikeforce were major moments for the promotion, strong signals that UFC was really going to take over the scene and remain on top. Nowadays, White and co. seem content to continually build the roster by farming talent through Contenders Series, rather than multi-million dollar purchases.

Is that the right move?

Want to become an MMA scout? Watching grainy YouTube footage and DM’ing Contenders Series prospects could be your in!

lol this is great pic.twitter.com/mV1JTCIzTj — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) September 4, 2023

How many random big lads have to be kicked in the leg before the general public understands that they’re not ready for low kicks?

203 lb boxer vs 155 lb MMA fighter



via TT/CoachJacks915 pic.twitter.com/sJzmNEu62Q — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 1, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is never getting a title shot.

Dana hates Merab and Aljo lmaooo he’s still going pic.twitter.com/X61vAPY59B — Fonzo (@FonzoMMA) September 3, 2023

Stephanie Egger is dropping an additional 10 pounds and will try to armbar Montana De La Rosa next month.

Charles Oliveira and his Chute Boxe crew are riding a hot streak right now. Here’s an insight into their unique training methods:

I’ve seen enough, Charles by TKO in three rounds pic.twitter.com/NVa7gvJcu5 — Aj (@AjDuxche) September 4, 2023

Don’t make it weird, locking hands below the booty is imperative a successful double leg shot.

"Your butt is going to be my grip." pic.twitter.com/1gc9SqZTgm — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) September 4, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Beautiful use of the whizzer kick to front head lock transition. Wrestling 101 but make it jiu-jitsu!

Nasty guillotine by CJ Dismore. Ref missed the tap on the other side and Pereira went to sleep. #FuryCS6 pic.twitter.com/AGR8bvxOy4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 1, 2023

I would like to see Manel Kape in a title fight sooner than later.

Bro, what?? Tape study is always fun. This is one of the sickest finishing sequences ever. The speed, power, and combinations Manel Kape displayed are nothing short of a video game. His Opp Dos Santos is a Chute Boxe guy and Super Game, so we're in for a treat. #UFC293… pic.twitter.com/NankSD5LE4 — Blood Money MMA Bets (@bloodymmabets) September 4, 2023

Lovely kick counters and returns:

Petchsila defeated Chatploy today in a great back and forth fight,

Catching kicks left and right and scoring counter after them was one of the key for Petchsila's victory. pic.twitter.com/jQttRaGI6M — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) September 4, 2023

Anyone up for a slow dance?

composer John Cage asked for his organ piece to be played "as slow as possible" so 22 years ago today the Halberstadt Cathedral in Germany was like "okay" and embarked on a 639 year continuous performance. Each note lasts a months and Wikipedia has a schedule pic.twitter.com/rOMqsIfCQz — depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) September 5, 2023

