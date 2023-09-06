After a raucous show in Paris, France, UFC’s Octagon staggers into Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, this Saturday (Sept. 9, 2023) with a pay-per-view (PPV) Middleweight main event at the helm. The night’s featured attraction sees Israel Adesanya defend his Middleweight title against Sean Strickland, while local favorite, Tai Tuivasa, tries to dig himself out of a two-fight hole against the stalwart, Alexander Volkov, in UFC 293’s co-headliner.

Just because it’s a patchwork card doesn’t mean we can’t extract some profit from it, though. Let’s dig in ...

Serghei Spivac

Props to Gane, who looked like he was in terrific shape, but Spivac absolutely quit after that second shot. I’m not even sure why — he got in decently deep and Gane was trying to literally jump out of his grip. That should have emboldened him. Instead, “Polar Bear” checked out.

What Went Right?

Morgan Charriere, Benoit Saint-Denis, Ange Loosa and Volkan Oezdemir

Save for some last-minute drama on Loosa’s part, dominance throughout. Nicely done, lads.

UFC 293 Odds For The Under Card:

Carlos Ulberg (-265) vs. Da Un Jung (+215)

Honestly, I’m a bit surprised the lines are this close. Ulberg has check-hooked three consecutive lumbering sluggers into oblivion and there’s little reason to believe he can’t do the same to Jung. “Sseda” never developed the technique to match his athleticism, and though he can wrestle a bit and packs a punch, all signs point to him being totally out-classed here.

Jack Jenkins (-205) vs. Jose Mariscal (+170)

Hammer the Jenkins line. Mariscal can’t befuddle Jenkins with length or versatility the way Jamall Emmers did; on the contrary, he’ll have to engage Jenkins at close range, where the Aussie’s technical boxing and low kicks reign supreme. The only real threat is Mariscal’s Judo, which has yet to impress against high-level opponents.

Jamie Mullarkey (-258) vs. John Makdessi (+210)

Skip it. I’m feeling a potential Makdessi upset, but Mullarkey is so damn inconsistent that I’d rather not get money involved.

Nasrat Haqparast (-470) vs. Landon Quinones (+360)

On the one hand, Quinones is way better than he looked on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 and has the high-volume style to trip up Haqparast. On the other, Quinones’ tendency to linger inside puts him right in the crosshairs of Haqparast’s power boxing. Leave it alone.

Charlie Radtke (-298) vs. Mike Mathetha (+240)

While I do think Radtke wins this, the fact that it will likely be a pure standup battle gives Mathetha a better shot than he had in his last two appearances. Not worth it at lopsided odds like these.

Shane Young (-170) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+142)

Miranda’s the only underdog on the card in which I feel comfortable recommending an investment. It’s been four years since Young looked remotely decent in a fight — Miranda has a clear edge on the ground and — based on the takedowns Young surrendered to Omar Morales and Blake Bilder — the ability to take it there.

Kevin Jousset (-155) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+130)

Jousset, as a rule, doesn’t like aggressive combination punchers. He’s so slow that you can simply walk right into his face and start unloading. That said, he’s also proven able to fight through adversity and has the grappling to ruin Crosbie’s day. Don’t bet big, but do take advantage of that line.

UFC 293 Odds For The Main Card:

Israel Adesanya (-650) vs. Sean Strickland (+470)

Adesanya is going to smoke Strickland. “Tarzan” is tailor-made for the faster, sharper and way more mobile Adesanya to take apart. Use the champ to beef up a parlay.

Alexander Volkov (-250) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+205)

Try a moderate bet on Volkov. Tuivasa’s durability is a big question mark after two straight brutal losses and he lacks the wrestling skills to exploit Volkov’s biggest weakness. After watching Volkov walk through Jairzinho Rozenstruik, I trust him to take apart another close-range slugger.

Manel Kape (-395) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+310)

dos Santos relies on marching forward and overwhelming opponents with volume, disregarding his own defense in the process. Kape hits like a truck. The math seems clear, so slap Kape into your parlays as needed.

Justin Tafa (-218) vs. Austen Lane (+180)

I recommended betting on Tafa last time and that eye poke didn’t convince me that I was wrong. He hits harder than Lane and shouldn’t have much trouble getting inside the latter’s impressive-looking reach.

Anton Turkalj (-115) vs. Tyson Pedro (-105)

I don’t trust Pedro to execute, but Turkalj is the most hittable man in the Light Heavyweight division. Skip it ...

UFC 293 Best Bets:

Single bet — Gabriel Miranda: Bet $50 to make $71

Parlay — Carlos Ulberg and Jack Jenkins: Bet $70 to make $72.80

Single bet — Kevin Jousset: Bet $50 to make $32.25

Parlay — Manel Kape and Alexander Volkov: Bet $50 to make $37.72

Parlay — Israel Adesanya and Justin Tafa: Bet $60 to make $40.98

I see a lot of violent finishes in UFC 293’s future, at least. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

April Bailout: $400

August Bailout: $500

Current Total: $613.15

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.