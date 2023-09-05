Eddie Alvarez ‘out dogged’ Dustin Poirier in first fight: ‘I’d do it again if we rumbled’ in trilogy

Eddie Alvarez likes the sound of a third clash with Dustin Poirier.

The “Underground King” has been absent from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since capping off his run in ONE Championship with a controversial unanimous decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon in April 2021. Alvarez, 39, recently returned to combat sports this year, taking on three-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight title challenger, Chad Mendes, in a 165-pound bare-knuckle boxing (BKB) match.

Colliding in April 2023 for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Alvarez and Mendes put on a show, resulting in an Alvarez split decision nod (watch highlights). The former Bellator and UFC Lightweight kingpin isn’t committed to staying away from MMA just yet, and earlier today (Tues., Sept. 5, 2023) had a brief online back-and-forth with his old rival, Dustin Poirier.

“Beat them all,” Alvarez tweeted in response to a tweet asking who was the most violent fighter between himself, Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler.

Poirier replied, “Not me cuh,” prompting the following from Alvarez.

“You got it back in the 2nd fight Respect [fist emoji]” Alvarez replied. “but let’s be real… I out dogged you the first match up I’d def do it again if we rumbled a 3rd”

Alvarez’s last fight in UFC came in his July 2018 Poirier rematch. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native, he lost the bout via a second round technical knockout and went on to explore free agency. He ultimately landed in ONE whereas Poirier became the interim Lightweight champion one fight later before eventually falling short in two undisputed title bids and most recently a Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title clash against Gaethje (watch highlights) at UFC 291 in July 2023.

Alvarez vs. Poirier 1 took place at UFC 211 in May 2017, resulting in a no-contest after Poirier was hit with illegal knees to a grounded opponent.