UFC 293’s Sean Strickland fires back at ‘prostitute’ Israel Adesanya calling him cringe: ‘That man has no spine’

The war of words between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland is heating up during UFC 293 fight week.

Middleweight gold will be on the line in Sydney, Australia when the champion, Adesanya, attempts to defend against Strickland this weekend (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023). The pair were close to colliding in late 2022 had Strickland overcame Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in July of that year. However, the stars have aligned for this big Sydney return event.

The pair weren’t the biggest fans of each other then and they still aren’t now. Recently labeled as “cringe” by the champion, Strickland was confused by the comment, to say the least.

“Here’s the thing about ‘Izzy’: ‘Izzy’ is the f—king definition of spineless,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “That man will jump on all ball, any bandwagon that does him good. ‘Look at me. [I’m] a man of the people.’

“The guy that f—king paints his nails and has closet homosexual thoughts is calling me f—king cringe?” Strickland said. “I don’t cringe. I don’t say anything cringe. I say things that are f—king true. ‘Izzy’ is a f—king prostitute. ‘Izzy’ would sell his f—king ass for the dollar amount. If it was 1942, ‘Izzy’ would be f—king goose-stepping down the street. If we’ve learned anything about ‘Izzy’: That man has no spine. He has no backbone. One of the best kickboxers in the world, I admit that. But as far as being a man, I don’t know what the f—k happened to you.”

Match up-wise, Strickland appears to have an uphill climb as he has admitted on numerous occasions to the striking prowess of “The Last Stylebender.” Therefore, the question is whether or not “Tarzan” will look to try and implement more of a grappling approach to stifle the champion. Strickland still isn’t sure exactly how he’ll go about things once the Octagon door closes, but he’s been putting all the pieces in place.

“We’ve been grappling our f—king asses off,” Strickland said. “We’ve been doing all the work. But when I get in there, sometimes the r—ard takes over. Sometimes the CTE takes over. I’m like, ‘We’ll be f—king kickboxing.’ So we’ll find out.”

