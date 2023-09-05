 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 293’s Sean Strickland goes nuts, punches Israel Adesanya fan in streets of Sydney — ‘I committed assault’

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Magomedov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is prowling the streets of Sydney, snapping photos with MMA fans ahead of the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at Qudos Bank Arena. Unfortunately for all parties involved, one Israel Adesanya supporter got a little too close for comfort, ultimately paying the price for his “Tarzan” trash talk.

LIVE! Watch UFC 293 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293’s hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“Boom, right in the guts,” Strickland told FOX Sports Australia. “I’d only been in Australia a day and already I’d committed an assault. Initially, I thought the guy was coming up for a photo because anybody who wants a photo, man, I love the fans. But if you wanna come up to me and run your (expletive) mouth, I’ll smack you like I smack anybody else. Uppercut to his stomach. Then I walked away. But if I see the guy again, man, no problems … I’ll thank him for not pressing charges.”

Yet!

Perhaps this is what Adesanya had in mind when he made reference to Strickland “embarrassing the company” ahead of this weekend’s title fight. “Tarzan” has a history of losing his cool and often makes headlines for being awful on multiple levels. In fact, Strickland recently bragged about how many people he’s injured in training camp.

Safe to say that honorary citizenship is in jeopardy after this latest stunt.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania