EA Sports proudly reveals UFC 5 cover athletes, immediately trashed by outraged MMA fans — ‘An absolute joke’

MMA fans are a fickle bunch and hard to impress, but I have to side with them on this one.

EA Sports proudly revealed the cover athletes for its upcoming UFC 5 video game, available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on Oct. 27, with former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and current featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski featured on the Standard Edition.

Twitter reactions were less than kind:

This cover is an absolute joke. Such a weird stance for both of them, Where’s Volks’ belt at? They look like themselves but at the same time they don’t (if that makes sense). Respectfully Valentina is very good but imo I don’t think she should be on the cover.

Why Valentina? Didn’t her title reign and prime just come too an end?

You’re telling me that the man on the right is supposed to be Volkanovski?

Don’t tell me this is what the graphics look like bro…

Incredibly it’s somehow even worse than I imagined.

This model literally doesn’t look like Shev at all lol… and why is she on the cover anyway while Grasso and Weili aren’t? When you get simple stuff like this wrong I know it’s going to just be another edition of a bad game.

Hopefully they kept the commercials out of this one.

Reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya, who was part of the UFC 4 cover, returns for UFC 5 on the Deluxe Edition. Hopefully “The Last Stylebender” can avoid the EA Sports cover curse when he defends against No. 5-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 headliner this weekend in Sydney.

Have a look:

A full UFC 5 reveal is expected this Thursday on YouTube.