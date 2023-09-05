 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Strickland’s girlfriend makes rare appearance in UFC 293 video preview to help ‘Tarzan’ be ‘a decent human being’

“I came with my girlfriend so I gotta be a decent human being and show her all art and all the s—t I don’t care about but I’m doing the right things you guys. Always.”

By Jesse Holland
/ new

“Tarzan” brought his “Jane” to the most important fight of his life.

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland will challenge reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya for the division title atop the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 9, 2023) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Check out their “couple time” in Ep. 1 of UFC 293 “Embedded” in the video above.

LIVE! Watch UFC 293 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293’s hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much,” Strickland previously told Helen Yee. “I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys. I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, ‘babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.’ As much as I like being single and getting all that p***y you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Will she make him a better fighter? We’ll find out in just a few days.

Strickland (27-5) was able to secure the UFC 293 headliner after top middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis passed on the opportunity. The 32 year-old “Tarzan” is coming off back-to-back victories over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov, leaving him at No. 5 in the official 185-pound rankings (see them here).

Hopefully he doesn't “embarrass the company” this weekend “Down Under.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania