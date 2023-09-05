Sean Strickland’s girlfriend makes rare appearance in UFC 293 video preview to help ‘Tarzan’ be ‘a decent human being’

“Tarzan” brought his “Jane” to the most important fight of his life.

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland will challenge reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya for the division title atop the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 9, 2023) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much,” Strickland previously told Helen Yee. “I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys. I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, ‘babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.’ As much as I like being single and getting all that p***y you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Will she make him a better fighter? We’ll find out in just a few days.

Strickland (27-5) was able to secure the UFC 293 headliner after top middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis passed on the opportunity. The 32 year-old “Tarzan” is coming off back-to-back victories over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov, leaving him at No. 5 in the official 185-pound rankings (see them here).

Hopefully he doesn't “embarrass the company” this weekend “Down Under.”

