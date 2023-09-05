Add former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson to the list of people who don’t think Rose Namajunas should continue to fight at 125 pounds.

Namajunas is a two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion and holds two wins over the current women’s 115 pound champ Weili Zhang. But instead of continuing to compete at that weightclass, “Thug Rose” decided it was time to challenge herself with a move up to 125. Her debut against top contender Manon Fiorot didn’t go too well, and a lot of folks are blaming it on the size difference.

“I thought Fiorot was just the bigger fighter and all of her shots had a lot more impact on Rose,” Thomson said on his Weighing In podcast. “I feel like Rose Namajunas is sabotaging her career. Like, what are you doing? She is so talented, and you are considered to be one of the best in the 115 pound division. Why are you going up?”

Post fight processing. @rosenamajunas has always kept it genuine and honorable. The mission remains the same. #2divisionchamp pic.twitter.com/RQE4Nc0enO — Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) September 5, 2023

“Maybe it was for one fight. I hope you go back down,” he continued. “You could be the champ again. I mean, if you wanna get motivated, stay motivated, whatever it is. I just feel like she’s sabotaging herself. She doesn’t know how to handle this success or she just doesn’t want to have success around her.”

During the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Fiorot also suggested flyweight wasn’t where Namajunas should be.

“I’m pretty sure she wanted to wrestle me, but for her, it’s impossible to take me down,” Fiorot said. “I think it’s not her category. The flyweights are too strong for her.”

In a video posted by her manager, Rose Namajunas fired back at the critics.

“I’m not too small for flyweight, there’s no way,” a fired up Namajuas declared. “I dropped her ass. How am I too small? Maybe I had some moments where I was, like, stumbling over, or I wasn’t totally in position. But I’m like, ‘Dude, you felt no stronger than Weili. You felt no stronger than Weili, and I beat her ass twice.’ So shut the f— up. I’m not too small for flyweight.”

“You can say anything else. You can say you beat me on points, okay? But you can’t say I’m too small for flyweight. And you can’t say that I didn’t win a round because I for sure won at least one round, if not two. But that’s up for debate, right?”