Logan Paul ‘does not want to f— with Mike Perry’

Logan Paul has put himself into a pretty strange situation with his upcoming boxing match against Dillon Danis.

On one hand, Logan is facing an out-of-practice jiu jitsu expert in a striking competition. He’s bigger than Danis, he’s stronger than Danis, and he has better hands than Danis. There’s very little doubt in people’s minds that Logan is gonna body Dillon. The bookies have the line sitting at -1000 for Paul over the +600 Danis.

On the other hand, Paul is having to endure an endless stream of abuse from Danis directed not at him, but towards his fiancé Nina Agdal. The trolling is so bad there are reports of cease and desist papers being issued, and the fight may be cancelled if Danis crosses certain lines.

If “El Jefe” doesn’t show up, Logan has to face back-up fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry. That’s bad news for the YouTuber turned boxer, according to “The Immortal” Matt Brown.

“He does not want to f— with Mike Perry,” Brown told MMA Fighting. “Mike Perry’s not a great boxer either, but he does not give a f—. He comes forward and throws bombs.”

“I just watched him versus [Michael ‘Venom’ Page] in bare knuckle the other day, and it was like he has no technique at all. He just walks forward and throws, and he doesn’t look good doing it at all, but it f—ing gets the job done. [Logan] is praying that Dillon Danis shows up.”

After an up and down UFC career that saw him go 7-8 between 2016 and 2021, Perry seems to have found his calling as a bare-knuckle boxer. He’s gone 4-0 under custom boxing rulesets, including a majority decision win over Michael Page and a teeth-shattering TKO over Luke Rockhold. He’s a ferocious fighter, and we’d love to see him potentially mangle Logan Paul’s face.

That would require the Dillon Danis fight to fall out, which could totally happen. Danis has shredded his reputation over the past few years, talking endlessly about a comeback while being unable to fight due to an extremely bad knee injury. A planned fight with KSI at the start of 2023 collapsed, and Misfits Boxing had “El Jefe” sign a special contract with a financial penalty should he pull out of his October 14th bout with Logan Paul.

Now Danis has set his troll powers to maximum and is spending all of his time roasting Paul’s fiancé on social media. Even Matt Brown is wowed by the scorched earth direction “El Jefe” has taken.

“It’s some very high level s— talking from Dillon Danis,” Brown said. “I can tell you that much. I scrolled through some of his social media feeds the other day, and I was like holy s—. If you look at the comments, Dillon Danis went from the biggest laughing stock in MMA history to just a f—ing legend. Everybody’s like, ‘This dude is a f—ing killer.”

MF & DAZN X Series — The Prime Card goes down on October 14th from Manchester, England and is headlined by a six round KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout. Paul and Danis fight in the co-main in an eight round fight ... if that match-up stays together in the end.