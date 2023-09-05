2023’s incarnation of Dana White’s Contender Series hits its halfway point tonight (Tues., Sept. 5, 2023) with 10 fresh faces eager to make an impression.

The action begins, as it will for the rest of the season, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+,

White was at his most frugal last week, signing a mere three of the five victors. Carlos Prates’ flawless beatdown of Mitch Ramirez, Thomas Petersen’s smothering of Chandler Cole, and Bolaji Oki’s surprise striking stoppage of kickboxing vet Dylan Salvador all punched their respective authors’ tickets to the big show.

It’s champion vs. champion in tonight’s Light Heavyweight main event, which pits LFA titlist Bruno Lopes (11-0) against Shooto Brasil beltholder Brendson Ribeiro (14-5). 70 pounds south, longtime BFL Bantamweight king Serhiy Sidey (9-1) meets Combat Night Pro’s Ramon Tavares (9-1). Earlier in the evening, Dylan Budka (6-2) steps up on short notice to meet Brave CF vet Chad Hanekom (9-2), undefeated Kevin Vallejos (11-0) battles Jean Silva (10-2) after conquering the Argentine scene, and Rainn Guerrero (5-1) fights Dione Barbosa (5-2) in the opener.

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Ramon Taveras vs. Serhiy Sidey

Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka

Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos — Silva def. Vallejos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Rainn Guerrero vs. Dione Barbosa — Barbosa def. Guerrero by submission (armbar) at 4:35 of Round One

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

205 lbs.: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

135 lbs.: Ramon Taveras vs. Serhiy Sidey

185 lbs.: Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka

145 lbs.: Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Round one: Quick head kick from Silva, who’s staying at range and switching stance. Body kick. One minute in. They stare at each other for a bit until Silva splits his guard with a straight right. 1-2 after eating a body shot. Vallejos still stalking, tries a 1-2 that lands to the chest. Good body shot from Silva, who blocks a 1-2 two minutes in. Vallejos struggling with the range so far. Silva tries a flying knee, eats a body shot. Body kick from Silva, who tries a 3-2 behind it. Two minutes to go.

Low kick from Vallejos. Silva straight right. Vallejos tries a combo against the guard. Silva out of range with a spin. Vallejos attacks the body in combination. One minute to go. Silva looks for a jumping front kick and 1-2. Vallejos low kick, Silva body shot. He shoots, denied. 10-9 Silva.

Round two: Vallejos falling short with power shots. Nice counter body shot. Silva answers with a low-high 3-2, then a lead elbow. More elbow attempts, jumping front kick. He tries the front kick again and gets knocked over by a jab, which Vallejos tries to follow with a combo. Silva elbow a minute in. Vallejos targets the body again, then just misses with a counter right. Silva 1-2. They trade in the center. Two minutes to go. Silva tries a 1-2, runs into a stiff jab. Nice body shots. Both miss at close range, jabs from Silva. Two minutes to go.

Silva continuing to pump the jab. Counter hook by Vallejos catches him leaning. Silva backs him to the fence and puts together some heavy combos. Silva pouring it on, hurts him with a knee and follow-up elbow. Vallejos weathering it with a minute to go. Silva to the body. Elbow whiffs, left hook does not. Head kick lands through the guard and he tees off from southpaw. Sneaky elbow and Vallejos is bloodied. Silva slams home a couple more kicks and eats a two-piece before the bell. 10-9 Silva.

Round three: Lots of feints from Silva as he slowly advances. Head kick blocked. Vallejos comes back with a body kick. 1-2 from Silva a minute in. They trade in the center. Body jab by Vallejos. Short combos, body jab. He ties up when Silva jumps in and takes him to the fence. Level elbow on the break. Two minutes in. Silva keeping his foot off the gas as Vallejos looks to put together combos. As Vallejos seems to be cruising, Silva knocks him back with a heavy straight right. Combinations starting to land for him. Two minutes to go.

Uppercut-cross by Silva. Trying to bully Vallejos to the fence. Vallejos answering with hooks, tries to change levels, lands a knee. Low-high from Silva, then another overhand behind it. He shoots, denied with a minute to go. Good trade, then a slick high crotch takedown by Silva. Vallejos scrambles up. Silva pushing forward with flurries, catches Vallejos with a flying knee. Silva landing to the body and head and they slug until the bell. 10-9 Silva.

Final result: Silva def. Vallejos by unanimous decision

125 lbs.: Rainn Guerrero vs. Dione Barbosa

Round one: 1-2 lands for Guerrero after a brief feeling-out process. Solid body kick from Barbosa, but she slips, allowing Guerrero to chase her down and take top position. Barbosa regains guard. When Guerrero tries to open up with strikes a minute in, Barbosa sweeps her, then takes her back. Barbosa looking for an armbar transition but the fence is in her way. She switches to a leglock, then awkwardly latches on when Guerrero wriggles free and stands two minutes in. Head-and-arm throw puts Barbosa back on top. Looking for a scarf hold armlock. Two minutes to go.

Barbosa trying to crank on Guerrero’s arm, but Guerrero slips out and lands on top in guard. One minute to go. Guerrero tries to swat with hammerfists and Barbosa immediately turns for an armbar, drawing a yelp and sending the ref into action

Final result: Barbosa def. Guerrero by submission (armbar)

