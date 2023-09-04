Laura Sanko to make PPV commentary debut at UFC 293

Laura Sanko’s dreams keep coming true.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back to Australia for UFC 293 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023). The event acts as the promotion’s return to the city of Sydney for the first time since November 2017 and features a Middleweight title tilt between the champion, Israel Adesanya, and brash challenger, Sean Strickland. Additionally, the event will be the first time Sanko will be a part of the commentary team for a UFC pay-per-view (PPV).

“I’m honored to join the commentary team for UFC 293 alongside @Jon_Anik and @dc_mma,” Sanko tweeted. “Dream come true. Before I was an mma analyst or competitor, I was a fan just like most of you reading this. Almost 20 years later, I’m here and excited to be a small part of connecting our incredible fanbase to the fighting art of these amazing athletes. See you in Sydney!”

While UFC 293 will be Sanko’s first time at the commentary table for a UFC PPV, she began working the occasional “Fight Night” card as well as Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Sanko, 40, also used to do work for Invicta Fighting Championship as an interviewer, analyst, and commentator. She also had her only professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in the promotion, defeating Cassie Robb via a second round rear-naked choke in an Atomweight contest in January 2013.

