Suga Cam! Sean O’Malley busts Merab Dvalishvili recording phony Insta-workout for rainy social status

I’m sure at one point, top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili was probably standing outside in the foul weather, perhaps imagining the most dramatic rainy-day video clip since Roy Batty went ... well, batty during his rooftop replicant rant.

Not quite.

The nearby Suga Cam, operated by newly-crowned 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley, pulled back the proverbial curtain to expose “The Machine’s” random (and somewhat nonsensical) chop-socky moves, designed to dazzle his foggy Insta-followers.

Then again, MMA contested in the pouring rain is a real thing that happens.

“What the f—k is this guy doing bro?” O’Malley said with a laugh. “What in the f—k ... this guy said ‘hey, hold my phone, I’m gonna get a little video and pretend I’m working out.’ Get a little sprawl ... wait, what? What the f—k?”

Dvalishvili continues to proudly display the footage on Instagram right here.

O’Malley captured the crown by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner last month in Boston. It is not yet known if “Suga” will make his first title defense against Dvalishvili or longtime rival Marlon Vera; however, a decision is expected soon.