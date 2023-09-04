Troubled UFC vet gets out of jail, strangles hapless fan, gets arrested again

Former UFC middleweight Jason Miller was released from jail earlier this year after completing his sentence on previous charges of vandalism and domestic violence. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for “Mayhem” to find himself back in police custody.

The 42 year-old Californian was arrested back on Aug. 29 for an alleged altercation at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The police report claims Miller strangled a fan who approached the former Ultimate Fighter coach, forcing security to intervene.

Miller was booked and released several hours later, according to TMZ, though his exact charge was not disclosed. Police are investigating the matter and said to be “pouring over footage of the incident,” pending further charges (or perhaps no charges at all).

“Mayhem” has not competed since a submission defeat to Mattia Schiavolin under the Venator FC banner back in early 2016. His final UFC appearance came against CB Dollaway in a losing effort on the UFC 146 pay-per-view (PPV) card more than a decade ago.