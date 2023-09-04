Brazen burglars kick down front door, rob Ciryl Gane’s home while ‘Bon Gamin’ was fighting at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane won big at UFC Paris last weekend inside Accor Arena, smashing heavyweight “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac and capturing a post-fight performance bonus. Unfortunately “Bon Gamin” also lost big, thanks to band of brazen burglars who robbed the power-punching Frenchman while he was locked inside the Octagon.

“It is possible that the thugs have made scouts or that a person in the athlete’s entourage has informed them about his schedule,” sources told La Parisien.

Gane is reported to have lost in excess of $150,000 euros, mostly in jewelry (including a Rolex). No arrests have been made as of this writing but police assigned to the Val-de-Marne territorial security anti-burglary cell are examining evidence, which includes surveillance footage captured by a nearby establishment.

The victory over Spivac pushed Gane to 12-2 overall and will likely put him back in the title conversation after coming up short against Jon Jones earlier this year. “Bon Gamin” is currently ranked No. 2 at 265 pounds, behind Sergei Pavlovich, and has been linked to a potential fight against English sensation Tom Aspinall.

For more on Gane’s victory at UFC Paris click here.