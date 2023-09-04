Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound strap against No. 5-ranked title contender Sean Strickland atop the UFC 293 fight card, which airs this Sat. night (Sept. 9, 2023) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

To help promote the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, the promotion has released “Countdown to UFC 293” video special, helpfully embedded above, focusing on the five-round headliner, as well as the co-main event between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov.

“I don’t like idiots, or bullies,” Adesanya told TSN. “Like [Strickland] knows I’m going to f**k him up, but he’s still just trying to pretend he’s this big dog. And I’m like, ‘Alright, bet.’ He doesn’t have to respect me, or come in and bow down, nothing like that. But some of the things he’s saying, and he’s also questioning my character, like, b***h you don’t know me.”

