Boxing fans are in high attendance tonight (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to see Canelo Alvarez defend his super middleweight titles against undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. Luckily for those you paid the heavy ticket price, the PPV undercard produced immediate sparks.

The opening contest pitted undefeated 20-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia against Mexican knockout artist Armando Resendiz. Garcia was a heavy -700 betting favorite but had some early issues in the opening rounds. He eventually settled down and was able to win Rounds 4-7 with a variety of punches and combinations.

In Round 8, Garcia smelled blood in the water and turned up the heat. He came inside and landed two crisp punches to the body. Then came the follow-up right hook that stuck Resendiz and put him on a knee. Resendiz would eventually return to his feet but Garcia pinned him along the ropes and unloaded more strikes before the referee stepped in.

As a result, Garcia walked away with the TKO finish and pushed his perfect record to 16-0. Check out some of the video highlights below:

