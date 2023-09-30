Former kickboxing sensation Cedric Doumbe delivered more than anticipated in his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut earlier today (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) at PFL Paris from inside Zenith Paris in Paris, France, as the welterweight prospect scored a sensational nine-second knockout in the main event.

Doumbe, a former GLORY welterweight champion, signed with PFL earlier this year after fielding offers from a variety of MMA promotions, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The French striker is still green around the edges when it comes to professional MMA so it’s probably better he signed with PFL over UFC, but Doumbe sure looked ready for the big show on Saturday.

Doumbe squared off against fellow French prospect, Jordan Zebo, who was making his PFL debut as well. Zebo has shown to be a pretty well-rounded fighter through four professional fights entering this weekend, but he didn’t even stand a chance in this fight. That’s because Doumbe burst out of the gate with a vicious counter left hook that caught Zebo and flattened him out with just nine seconds off the clock.

It was an incredible knockout finish. Check it out in the above video player and an alternative angle below:

Doumbe, 31, is now 5-0 in his professional MMA career and just notched one of the best debut knockouts any fighter could ask for. It will be interesting to see how fast PFL brings the former kickboxer along, but it seems like “The Best” will be a potential star heading into 2024.

