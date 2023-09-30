It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight titles up for grabs against light middleweight phenom Jermell Charlo. It will be a rare meeting between two of boxing’s undisputed champions.

This is obviously a bigger fight for Charlo than it is for Canelo, but that doesn’t mean the Mexican champion doesn’t have something to prove. Canelo has won his last two fights since suffering a decision loss to Dimitry Bivol back in 2022 so there’s still some room for him to regain his stranglehold on boxing’s pound-for-pound rankings. A win over an undisputed champion like Charlo is still a great victory for Canelo’s already-legendary career.

With no major mixed martial arts (MMA) events or silly influencer boxing cards on the docket for Saturday night the main event title fight between Canelo and Charlo will take centerstage. But when exactly can fight fans expect to see Canelo vs. Charlo start?

Saturday’s boxing card in “Sin City” is jam-packed from start to finish. After free YouTube “Prelims” gets down at 5:30 p.m. ET (watch HERE) the PPV main card will set sail at 8 p.m. ET. That will feature a collection of three undercard fights, including a WBA junior middleweight eliminator between Jesus Ramos Jr. and Erickson Lubin and an interim WBC welterweight title fight involving veterans Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios. Assuming the undercard bouts don’t all end in shocking fashion the Canelo vs. Charlo main event should begin sometime around 11 p.m. ET. That is subject to change so be sure to stick with Mania for any updates on the main event start time.

The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on Showtime/FITE.tv at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Charlo are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

