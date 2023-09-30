One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when super middleweight legend Canelo Alvarez puts his four belts on the line against fellow undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, who will be moving up from light middleweight.

While Canelo is the betting favorite to retain his titles and hand Charlo just his second career loss this is an interesting matchup. Charlo is moving up two weight classes to test his luck against the Mexican superstar, but he’ll still enjoy a nice reach advantage come Saturday night. That said, Charlo will still have to deliver the best performance of his career to upset Canelo and become an undisputed champion his second time over.

Ahead of Canelo’s clash with Charlo in “Sin City”, Showtime Sports has released a pretty cool music video to preview the fight. It can be seen in the above video player and features the song “The King” by Black Prez.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Charlo main card right HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on Showtime/FITE.tv at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Charlo are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET (watch it here).

For complete Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo news and notes click here.