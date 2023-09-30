Rising women’s combat star, Stamp Fairtex, added another world title to her mantle last night (Fri., Sept. 29, 2023) at ONE Fight Night 14 from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, as the 25-year-old delivered a brutal third-round TKO (knee to the body and punches) to claim the vacant women’s atomweight title.
Before Friday’s main event — which was supposed to be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight title — reigning champion, Angela Lee, decided to call an end to her storied career and laid her belt down in the cage. Lee’s unexpected retirement ultimately cleared a path for Fairtex’s matchup with Seo Hee Ham to be for the undisputed title.
Ham, who previously fought in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), brought a career record of 26-8 into Friday’s title fight. She possessed some of the best experience Fairtex has encountered thus far, but if she wasn’t able to control the action on the feet Fairtex’s superb striking was going to take over.
That’s exactly what happened. Besides a brief knockdown early into the fight Ham was pretty much left to defend against Fairtex. The Muay Thai specialist eventually worked her way inside in the third round to land a brutal knee followed by a punch to the body. Ham shelled up along the cage as Fairtex landed a final barrage of strikes before the fight was waved off and she was awarded the atomweight title.
Check out the finish above and additional highlights below:
End of an era #ThankYouAngela pic.twitter.com/E73iS2sFPx— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 30, 2023
Stamp Dance x “Fast Forward”— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 30, 2023
Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 14!#ONEFightNight14 | Live Now
Watch live on Prime https://t.co/Il4tPmkSbR
Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)
Also available on… pic.twitter.com/37YUIYrsl3
Ham Seo Hee sits down Stamp in the second round!— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 30, 2023
Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 14!#ONEFightNight14 | Live Now
Watch live on Prime https://t.co/Il4tPmkSbR
Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)
Also… pic.twitter.com/wpJJmm5jaf
THREE-SPORT World Champion— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 30, 2023
Stamp stops Ham Seo Hee in Round 3 to win the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title!#ONEFightNight14 | Live Now
Watch live on Prime https://t.co/Il4tPmkSbR
Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)
Also… pic.twitter.com/DelGoM5nHT
Angela Lee passes the torch to Stamp Fairtex #ONEFightNight14— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 30, 2023
Watch on Prime https://t.co/Il4tPmkSbR
Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)
Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL (geo-restrictions may apply)
Also available on ONE… pic.twitter.com/SiF1Z5xmVM
Stamp can do anything #ONEFightNight14 pic.twitter.com/onXQGqdRqh— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 30, 2023
Loading comments...