Rising women’s combat star, Stamp Fairtex, added another world title to her mantle last night (Fri., Sept. 29, 2023) at ONE Fight Night 14 from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, as the 25-year-old delivered a brutal third-round TKO (knee to the body and punches) to claim the vacant women’s atomweight title.

Before Friday’s main event — which was supposed to be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight title — reigning champion, Angela Lee, decided to call an end to her storied career and laid her belt down in the cage. Lee’s unexpected retirement ultimately cleared a path for Fairtex’s matchup with Seo Hee Ham to be for the undisputed title.

Ham, who previously fought in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), brought a career record of 26-8 into Friday’s title fight. She possessed some of the best experience Fairtex has encountered thus far, but if she wasn’t able to control the action on the feet Fairtex’s superb striking was going to take over.

That’s exactly what happened. Besides a brief knockdown early into the fight Ham was pretty much left to defend against Fairtex. The Muay Thai specialist eventually worked her way inside in the third round to land a brutal knee followed by a punch to the body. Ham shelled up along the cage as Fairtex landed a final barrage of strikes before the fight was waved off and she was awarded the atomweight title.

Check out the finish above and additional highlights below:

