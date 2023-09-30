Fight fans got more than they bargained for at BKFC 51 last night (Fri., Sept. 29, 2023) from inside Civic Center in Salem, Virginia, when a main event clash between women’s strawweight champion Britain Hart and contender Melanie Shah produced tooth-flying action.

For those unfamiliar with Hart’s body of work she’s a true veteran of bare knuckle boxing. She had competed 10 times inside of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ring entering Saturday’s main event and is a true workhorse when the fists start flying. Hart has been on the good and bad end of some pretty gnarly wars, but was a betting favorite to take care of business and defend her title against Shah.

While Shah certainly landed her licks over the course of five rounds of bare knuckle action it was Hart who did the most damage. She bloodied Shah’s face and really started to pile on the punishment in Round 5. That’s when fight fans witnessed a sequence of punches by Hart that knocked one of Shah’s teeth right out. It was wild.

Check out the tooth-flying action above.

Hart, 33, will now move on to defend her BKFC women’s strawweight title against Chisakan Ariphipat at BKFC Thailand 5 this coming November. Ariphipat is 2-0 inside of the BKFC ring thus far and could utilize her size to give Hart some real issues.