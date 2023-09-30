Canelo Alvarez will fight once again without former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, by his side later tonight (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that’s okay with the Mexican superstar.

Canelo, who defends his super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night, has had a tumultuous past with “Golden Boy.” De La Hoya helped promote Alvarez during his rise to boxing stardom, but the two eventually had a hard falling out. Canelo chalks it up to De La Hoya being a different person behind closed doors.

Earlier this week, Canelo made an appearance on the Full Send podcast and was asked about his thoughts of De La Hoya. This includes Canelo’s past experiences with the boxing Hall of Famer and De La Hoya’s current spat with young fighter Ryan Garcia. Let’s just say Canelo didn’t hold anything back in his assessment of his former promoter.

Related Canelo Sets Timeline For Jake Paul Fight

Canelo on Oscar De La Hoya:



He's fucking crazy.https://t.co/xK9T7fHpBK pic.twitter.com/W2WicY1Ch0 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 29, 2023

“I’m glad to go away from him. He’s f—king crazy,” said Canelo. “He’s a hypocrite. He doesn’t have any fighters left. Ryan Garcia is in a problem with him. Nobody wants to be with him because he’s not loyal. Right now he’s talking sh-t about me, but if I went with him it would be, ‘Oh he’s the best pound-for-pound.’”

De La Hoya is obviously known from his days competing inside of the ring, but he’s made a really good living as a boxing promoter since his retirement. But after having a bad split with Canelo and now hitting a rough patch with Garcia, “Golden Boy” may be looked at as one of the more difficult promoters to work with in the sport today.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Charlo main card right HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on Showtime/FITE.tv at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Charlo are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET (watch it here).

For complete Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo news and notes click here.