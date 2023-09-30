LIVE! PFL Paris results, coverage and full fight highlights | Doumbe vs. Zebo

The first-ever Professional Fighters League (PFL) Europe playoffs card is here.

TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) from inside Zenith Paris La Villette arena in Paris, France, Light Heavyweights, Lightweights, Bantamweights and women’s Flyweights will throw down for a spot in the finals in hopes of winning a championship and a $100,000 prize later this year in Dublin, Ireland.

It’s win or go home!

Two popular French fighters make their highly anticipated debuts in the main- and co-events. In the headliner, former Glory kickboxer, Cedric Doumbe (4-0), takes on Jordan Zebo (4-0) in a Welterweight battle, while in the co-feature, Abdoul “Lazy King” Abdouraguimov (16-1) clashes with Brad Wheeler (18-13) in a “special” Catchweight bout.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action; however, the fights will not be available to viewers in the United States, but have no fear as MMAmania.com will stream all of the results below. The main card starts at 5:30 p.m. CET. (5 a.m. EST, 8 a.m. PST).

Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

PFL Europe 3 Main Card (5 a.m. ET)

170 lbs.: Cedric Doumbe vs. Jordan Zebo

180s lbs.: Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Brad Wheeler - Catchweight

205 lbs.: Anthony Salamone vs. Jakob Nedoh - Light Heavyweight Semifinal

205 lbs.: Simeon Powell vs. Daniel Ladero - Light Heavyweight Semifinal

125 lbs.: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Cornelia Holm - Women’s Flyweight Semifinal

PFL Europe 3 Prelims

155 lbs.: Yazid Chouchane vs. Henrique Madureira

180lbs.: Laureano Staropoli vs. Baba Nadjombe - Catchweight

135 lbs.: Ali Taleb vs. Khurshed Kakhorov - Bantamweight Semifinal

135 lbs.: Frans Mlambo vs. Mokhtar Benkaci - Bantamweight Semifinal

155 lbs.: Dylan Tuke vs. Jakub Kaszuba - Lightweight Semifinals

155 lbs.: John Mitchell vs. Geisym Derouiche - Lightweight Semifinals

125 lbs.: Shanelle Dyer (125.4 lbs) vs. Luisa Cifuentes (126 lbs)

