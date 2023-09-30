Canelo Alvarez will be back in action later this evening (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion defends his four major belts against light middleweight sensation Jermell Charlo.

It’s a special event every time Canelo steps inside of the ring, but considering this is a matchup between two undisputed boxing champions fight fans are a little more intrigued than usual. Alvarez is the betting favorite to defend his titles in “Sin City,” but Charlo is the bigger fighter and certainly has the skill to give the Mexican champion a run for his money.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV card, Showtime Sports is airing the complete “Canelo vs. Charlo” undercard “Prelims.” The stream will be completely free to fight fans and is scheduled to air LIVE on YouTube beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET in the above video player. The “Prelims” undercard will feature a collection of exciting matchups before the PPV main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Charlo main card right HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on Showtime/FITE.tv at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Charlo are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET (watch it here).

