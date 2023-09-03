 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pic: Rose Namajunas’ broken finger after UFC Paris loss to Manon Fiorot is wicked

Take a look at the badly broken finger Rose Namajunas fought through at UFC Paris on Saturday night.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC Fight Night: Fiorot v Namajunas Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rose Namajunas’ move up in weight to women’s Flyweight did not go well on Saturday night (Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris. Her opponent, Manon Fiorot, took the fight to “Thug Rose,” earning a powerful unanimous decision win.

And possibly earned a title shot (an eliminator match at a minimum).

Size wasn’t the only factor in the loss. Namajunas also suffered a gnarly hand injury in the first round. How bad was it? Take a look at this picture shared by The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani:

The photo shows Namajunas’ pinky after her fight gloves came off. It’s bent wrong at the joint, and definitely looks badly broken. It’s not surprising that Namajunas was unable to put on her best performance given what she was forced to fight through.

That hasn’t changed some opinions that 125 pounds just isn’t the right place for her.

