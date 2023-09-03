Rose Namajunas’ move up in weight to women’s Flyweight did not go well on Saturday night (Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris. Her opponent, Manon Fiorot, took the fight to “Thug Rose,” earning a powerful unanimous decision win.

And possibly earned a title shot (an eliminator match at a minimum).

Size wasn’t the only factor in the loss. Namajunas also suffered a gnarly hand injury in the first round. How bad was it? Take a look at this picture shared by The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani:

This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves. The injury happened in the first. ( @HypeOrDie) pic.twitter.com/pr78I6RRKF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2023

The photo shows Namajunas’ pinky after her fight gloves came off. It’s bent wrong at the joint, and definitely looks badly broken. It’s not surprising that Namajunas was unable to put on her best performance given what she was forced to fight through.

That hasn’t changed some opinions that 125 pounds just isn’t the right place for her.

