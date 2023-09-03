Jorge Masvidal is retired from active MMA competition, but that doesn’t mean he’s still not keeping an eye open for big fights.

In a new interview with ESPN to promote his upcoming Gamebred Bareknuckle event on September 8th, Masvidal suggested he’d be open to coming back and determining who the true “Baddest Motherf—er” is.

Masvidal is the inaugural BMF belt holder. After he retired, the UFC put the belt back up for grabs in a contest between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Gaethje won that one via definitive knockout, and if he wants to put belt against belt, Masvidal is down.

“I think he should defend it against me, if you ask me,” Masvidal told ESPN (via MMA Fighting). “That’s what should happen if I was to come back to the sport. That’s a big if, but I never knock off coming back to fighting because I love fighting. I love fighting. It’s my favorite pastime, it’s my favorite sport, it’s my way of life. So, I can never say I’m not going to fight.”

Despite ending his career on a 0-4 skid, “Gamebred” is still one of the biggest stars in the sport. A fight against Justin Gaethje would be a surefire superfight. While we have no doubt Gaethje would be favored, there is the size difference to consider: Masvidal fights at 170, while Gaethje is a 155er.

Masvidal doesn’t expect a fight with Gaethje to come together, but he did tease big news coming soon.

“It’s not something that I would do yet or that I want to do yet,” Masvidal added. “It’s always in the back of my mind, like, man, I miss fighting. But right now I want to get these promotions off the ground. I do have some news that’s huge, but I can’t announce it yet.”

It certainly sounds like we haven’t seen the last of Jorge Masvidal in the cage or ring. What would you like to see “Gamebred” do down the road, Maniacs?