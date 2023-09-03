Quinton "Rampage" Jackson got the fight he wanted.

After four years away from active competition, Jackson returns to action this December against somebody he has wanted to fight for several years: Darrill Schoonover, aka ... 'Titties.'

Yep, he is fighting the guy who he had the viral moment with way back in 2009.

Jackson broke the news on 'THE JAXXON PODCAST' while talking with former UFC Middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

"The promotor [of UFL] wanted me to fight. I was like, 'Okay, I'll come back and fight grudge matches only.' So, I'm going to fight 'Titties' from The Ultimate Fighter. He just signed the contract yesterday or today for December," Jackson said. 'Yeah, I'll be in shape. By that time, I'll be 230, hopefully, and I'll fight 'Titties.'"

On the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Jackson and Schoonover got into it on the show after Jackson bullied him several times. Jackson infamously grabbed Schoonover's chest, which caused Schoonover to push him, and then things got heated quickly.

Watch the nostalgic clip below:

Obviously, Jackson took that altercation personally and has held onto the beef for over 14 years.

"Rampage" explained how he got Schoonover to accept the fight.

"The way I got 'Titties to fight was, I told him: 'Look, if you beat me, I will never call you 'Titties' again, and he was like okay, let's do this.'...Titties is gonna lose," Jackson said.

Jackson was last in action at Bellator 237 when he was embarrassed by Fedor Emelianenko in less than three minutes. His upcoming opponent, Schoonover, has not competed since 2015, when he lost to Zeke Tuinei-Wily via disqualification.

No date is confirmed for Jackson vs. Schoonover, but it will take place in United Fight League (UFL).

