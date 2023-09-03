Tom Aspinall reacts Ciryl Gane not acknowledging him at UFC Paris: ‘I’m not a bully, if he doesn’t want the fight I won’t force it’

The No. 4 ranked Heavyweight is not a bully.

Ciryl Gane picked up a masterclass win at UFC Paris yesterday (Sat., Sep. 2, 2023) when he put on a striking clinic against Sergei Spivac, eventually finishing him in the second round via TKO from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France (watch highlights). "Bon Gamin" received a Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO win.

Immediately after his win, Gane was asked in his in-cage interview who he wanted to fight next, and it was mentioned that Tom Aspinall, who was sitting cageside, wanted to fight the winner of the fight.

Gane couldn't care less and didn't even acknowledge the top five Heavyweight.

"You know what, my mission, whoever it is, is to go forward. I failed at getting the belt, so my mission is to get the belt, and that is what I'm going to do going forward," Gane said through an interpreter.

On a mission for gold!@Ciryl_Gane with one goal in mind after his #UFCParis victory pic.twitter.com/xTNa4aIQpy — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023

Aspinall, who went to Paris looking for a fight, seemed a little disappointed that Gane didn't accept his open challenge.

"I'm not a bully, if you know what I mean. If he doesn't want the fight, I won't force it on him," Aspinall told The Mac Life. "I wanted to go into the cage; the UFC didn't want me to go into the cage. If he wants the fight, it's here; if he doesn't want the fight, we'll see. I know I'm a bad matchup for him. I think stylistically it's a good matchup for me, but if he doesn't want it, I understand."

The top of the Heavyweight division is kind of a mess at the moment, but at the same time, it is the best it has been in quite some time. With Jon Jones defending the title at UFC 295 against former champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 contender Sergei Pavlovich being the backup fighter, that leaves Gane and Aspinall without opponents. Oh, Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almedia also throw down this November.

So, Maniacs, what should the matchmakers do?

For complete UFC Paris results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.