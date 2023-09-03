Video: This is the worst leg break in the history of MMA

Another week, another horrific leg break, except this is by far the worst one you will ever watch.

Last night (Sat., Sept 2. 2023) at Combate Global: Ferreira vs. Morales, 21-year-old featherweight Dylan Reischman suffered an absolutely horrific leg break in his professional debut against Jaime Mora from inside Media Pro Studios in Miami, Fla.

Midway through the second round, Reischman attempted to defend a takedown along the cage fence; however, when Mora went to slam his opponent, Reischman tried to stay up, only for his leg to take the full amount of force, which made it snap. Immediately, Reischman signals to the referee that he is injured, which halted the fight.

The snap of Reischman’s leg is so loud that it makes your skin crawl, and on closer examination, it appears his bone is protruding through his skin.

Watch the clip of the broken leg below. Or honestly, don’t, as the leg break is very, very, very horrific and will be burned into your memory.

Dios santo!!! Aviso que son imágenes muy fuertes para los sensibles, Dylan Reischman se ha fracturado la pierna de una forma horrorosa, de las peores lesiones que he visto nunca #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/LPijs2vFfO — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 3, 2023

Before making his professional debut yesterday at Combate Global, Reischman (0-1) went 3-1 as an amateur with three finishes; meanwhile, his opponent Mora is now 2-0 as a professional.

As this nasty injury could be career-altering, MMAMania.com sends well wishes to Dylan.

