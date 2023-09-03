UFC Paris results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Gane vs. Spivac’ last night

UFC Paris went down yesterday (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, which saw Ciryl Gane stop Serghei Spivac via technical knockout in the second round (highlights). In further action, Manon Fiorot scored a big win over Rose Namajunas, while Benoit Saint-Denis battered Thiago Moises en route to scoring a second round stoppage victory (see it here).

Biggest Winner: Ciryl Gane

“Bon Gamin” returned to the win column, stopping Spivac in impressive fashion and preventing him from taking a huge step down in the rankings. The win also goes a long way in helping him get past the tough loss he suffered at the hands of Jon Jones earlier this year. A rematch against “Bones” likely won’t be in the cards since the new Heavyweight champion is set to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 this coming November. Nevertheless, the hulking Frenchman reminded the division that he isn’t regressing and is still a threat thanks to his masterful performance.

Runner Up: Manon Fiorot

Fiorot made the women’s Flyweight division a bit more interesting at the top after defeating former Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, giving her consecutive win No. 11. She is currently ranked No. 3, right behind Erin Blanchfield, who won her ninth straight just last weekend by defeating Taila Santos. Alexa Grasso is set to defend her title against Valentina Shevchenko in a couple of weeks, so either of these two ladies could get the winner of that championship fight. Or, they could very well be fighting each other in the near future.

Biggest Loser (s): Rose Namajunas and Zarah Fairn dos Santos

We have to go with two on the list this week because both Namajunas and dos Santos suffered big losses. “Thug Rose” was hoping to make an immediate impact in her Flyweight debut after leaving the Strawweight division behind after coughing up her title to Carla Esparza more than one year ago. She now finds herself in No Man’s Land because it’s going to take more work if she wants to infiltrate the Top 10 of the 125-pound weight class after this defeat (her second straight). As for dos Santos, she took the the spot for the person who needed a win the most coming into this event, and now she finds herself on the chopping block after losing all four of her UFC bouts. To make matters worse, the loss was to a UFC debutante in Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

