Perhaps December really is, “back on the table?”

On Saturday, (Sept. 2, 2023), Conor McGregor shared a 30-second clip on social media of him and Ian Garry Machado sparring together at Straight Blast Gym Ireland (SBG Ireland), which is located in Dublin.

Check out the footage below:

The short video comprised Garry landing several leg kicks on McGregor, including a hard body kick. Meanwhile, McGregor didn’t do much in the clip except throw a spinning wheel kick that obviously did not land.

The sparring between “The Future” and “Notorious” came after the Irish fighters went to dinner at The Black Forge Inn in Dublin.

McGregor has been giving Garry the rub since his debut in the UFC back in 2021 and is always vocal on social media whenever he fights. He even omce invited him to the prestigious “Shot Caller Club.”

Whether or not McGregor wants to admit Garry is becoming his “heir apparent” is entirely up to him.

Garry is currently undefeated (6-0) in UFC with three finishes and is coming off a complete domination of Neil Magny at UFC 292. On the other hand, McGregor is still waiting for his highly anticipated (and ambitious) return to mixed martial arts (MMA) after suffering a brutal leg break years back ... if it ever happens at all.

