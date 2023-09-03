 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Someone arrest Pat Barry now’ Twitter reacts to Trevor Wittman’s absence in Rose Namajunas’ loss at UFC Paris

By AlexBehunin
13th Annual Fighters Only MMA Awards Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Where was Trevor Wittman?

Manon Fiorot picked up the biggest win of her career yesterday at UFC Paris (Sat., 2, 2023) when she spoiled former two-time Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas’s Flyweight debut via unanimous decision from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France.

While it was an important victory for Fiorot, unfortunately, her win was kind of overshadowed by the absence of Namajunas’ longtime coach, Wittman.

Twitter was wondering where the legendary coach was.

No one knows where Wittman was or if Namajunas has left his gym, and because he rarely does any interviews, we won’t find out until he is seen again. However, a Twitter user pointed out that during Namajunas’ walkout, she trained at a new gym for the Fiorot fight.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that “Thug Rose” ditched her longtime coach, Wittman, for her boyfriend and coach, Pat Barry, as they have been working together for several fights, including her championship wins.

If that is the case, MMA fans believe Namajunas is screwed going forward.

Namajunas has now lost two straight fights for the first time in her UFC career.

Is Rose Namajunas screwed without Trevor Wittman?

