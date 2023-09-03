‘Someone arrest Pat Barry now’ Twitter reacts to Trevor Wittman’s absence in Rose Namajunas’ loss at UFC Paris

Where was Trevor Wittman?

Manon Fiorot picked up the biggest win of her career yesterday at UFC Paris (Sat., 2, 2023) when she spoiled former two-time Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas’s Flyweight debut via unanimous decision from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France.

While it was an important victory for Fiorot, unfortunately, her win was kind of overshadowed by the absence of Namajunas’ longtime coach, Wittman.

Twitter was wondering where the legendary coach was.

Pat Barry continues to be a garbage ass coach which isn’t surprising. Where tf is Trevor Wittman when Rose Namajunas need him? #UFCParis https://t.co/hgJZtu2dGE — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) September 2, 2023

why isn’t Wittman there for Rose? #UFCParis — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 2, 2023

Where was Trevor Wittman? — ADev (@ADevsaltz) September 2, 2023

No one knows where Wittman was or if Namajunas has left his gym, and because he rarely does any interviews, we won’t find out until he is seen again. However, a Twitter user pointed out that during Namajunas’ walkout, she trained at a new gym for the Fiorot fight.

They mentioned on her walkout she got a new gym — Fredo (@AintFredoYou) September 2, 2023

It is not out of the realm of possibility that “Thug Rose” ditched her longtime coach, Wittman, for her boyfriend and coach, Pat Barry, as they have been working together for several fights, including her championship wins.

If that is the case, MMA fans believe Namajunas is screwed going forward.

If Rose Namajuans dumped Trevor Wittman for Pat Berry, she should really just retire now — alta1 (@marcalta1) September 2, 2023

Not so take: as long as Rose Namajunas is stuck with Bat Parry, she won't reach her true potential. His past coaching, when you have a Trevor Wittman at your side who is known to be a crazy good coach, is beyond abysmal. Pat Barry is a leech. #UFC — JXIII (i5C0R3Pi0N) ³¹ᵍᵍ (@IhrHurensoehne) September 2, 2023

Pat Barry has got rid of Trevor wittman. Embarrassing — J C (@jamscams) September 2, 2023

Yeah you don't drop Trevor Wittman for a full-time Pat Berry like what are you thinking? I understand it's your husband but just don't do it — The_Streets (@SocialsToTruth) September 2, 2023

Rose Namajunas with only Pat Barry and no Trevor Wittman in her corner is not a champion-level fighter. #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/S4GD2IrIDa — Sneaky Fantasy BBall (@sneakyfantasybb) September 2, 2023

Namajunas has now lost two straight fights for the first time in her UFC career.

