Canelo sets timeline for Jake Paul boxing match (Video)

Reigning super middleweight boxing champion Saul Álvarez may be willing to box social media celebrity Jake Paul, once “Canelo” has finished competing at the highest levels of the “sweet science.” The Mexican pugilist turned 33 back in July, so that day may be coming sooner, rather than later.

Besides, why should Floyd Mayweather Jr. have all the bank robberies fun?

“When I’m done with boxing, why not? Maybe. Maybe I do it,” Alvarez told Full Send. “Why not? I think it’s good because other people who never watch boxing, they don’t know anything about boxing. They wanna watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds, not boxing fans. That’s good, because everybody enjoy it. What they do, I think they do for business and you need to respect that.”

And business is booming, according to these pay-per-view (PPV) numbers.

Before Alvarez can start talking about his boxing future he’ll first need to make Jermell Charlo a thing of the past when they collide this Sat. night (Sept. 30, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the super middleweight title up for grabs.

