Arrested: Jon Jones’ brother and Raiders’ defensive end, Chandler Jones, behind bars in Las Vegas

NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, who is currently signed to the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested earlier this week in “Sin City” following a troubling social media post that surfaced online, featuring a visibly distraught Jones breaking down on camera.

Chandler is the younger (but bigger) brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, no stranger to Las Vegas arrests.

The 33-year-old All-Pro was booked into Clark County Detention Center late Thursday night and remains behind bars, according to TMZ Sports. Details surrounding his arrest are unclear but the report suggests a violation of an existing protective order.

This is not the first time Chandler has found himself at odds with the police.

Jones was placed on the Raiders’ non-football illness list early last week and is expected to remain out of action “indefinitely” while dealing with a “personal issue,” the league wrote in a recent press release. The announcement came not long after Jones lambasted team management on social media for not doing “what’s right.”

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter,” head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters. “We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.”

Jones was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and also played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2016-21. In addition to Jon, Chandler is also the younger brother of former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Arthur Jones.