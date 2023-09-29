UFC’s Dana White goes ‘nuts’ for insane body transformation in new before-and-after pics

UFC CEO Dana White likes to post body transformation photos every few months (check out his previous batch from last April right here). So either White has a sponsorship agreement with self-proclaimed “bio-hacker” Gary Brecka, who is not a doctor but plays one online, or he just likes to take his clothes off and show you his abs.

His physique is not bad for a “fat egomaniac.”

Brecka’s program allows you to become a “superhuman” bio-bro in just 38 minutes, according to his website, for the low, low price of $133,561. That’s probably an easy check to write for a millionaire like White, who also takes medical advice from “Dr. Joe Rogan.”

“They know when you’re gonna die and they’re right within a month,” White explained. “He said, ‘you do exactly what I tell you to do for 10 weeks and I’ll change your life.’ You have to understand, I don’t fall for all this hippie bullsh*t, I don’t do any of this sh*t. I’m like average Joe, real guy. This guy has changed my life in 10 weeks.”

Just an Average Joe who happens to own 30 Ferraris.