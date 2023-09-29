 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC’s Dana White goes ‘nuts’ for insane body transformation in new before-and-after pics

“Left is March 17th 2017. Right is September 18th 2023. F*CK*N NUTS!!!” —Dana White

By Jesse Holland
UFC CEO Dana White likes to post body transformation photos every few months (check out his previous batch from last April right here). So either White has a sponsorship agreement with self-proclaimed “bio-hacker” Gary Brecka, who is not a doctor but plays one online, or he just likes to take his clothes off and show you his abs.

His physique is not bad for a “fat egomaniac.”

Brecka’s program allows you to become a “superhuman” bio-bro in just 38 minutes, according to his website, for the low, low price of $133,561. That’s probably an easy check to write for a millionaire like White, who also takes medical advice from “Dr. Joe Rogan.”

“They know when you’re gonna die and they’re right within a month,” White explained. “He said, ‘you do exactly what I tell you to do for 10 weeks and I’ll change your life.’ You have to understand, I don’t fall for all this hippie bullsh*t, I don’t do any of this sh*t. I’m like average Joe, real guy. This guy has changed my life in 10 weeks.”

Just an Average Joe who happens to own 30 Ferraris.

