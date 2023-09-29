The boxing world finally got the heavyweight matchup it wanted as a title unification bout between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was announced on Friday. The only problem is that Fury is already scheduled to defend his WBC heavyweight title against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kingpin Francis Ngannou this October.

While the long-awaited matchup between Fury and Usyk is expected to take place in late December or “sometime in January” it’s still an ultimate slap in the face to Ngannou. While the former UFC heavyweight champion pours all of his blood, sweat, and tears into preparing for Fury next month, “Gypsy King” is looking well past “Predator” for his unification bout with Usyk. The bout is already being labeled as a title fight despite Fury vs. Ngannou having yet to take place.

This may have been a huge announcement for boxing fans, but it’s an even huger sign of disrespect for Ngannou. The massive heavyweight will be making his professional boxing debut against Fury, but he packs one of the most powerful punches in all of combat sports and has brought in the likes of Mike Tyson to help him train. If Fury isn’t careful he may find himself in trouble against Ngannou and have his anticipated fight with Usyk spoiled by a “UFC fighter.”

On Friday, Ngannou posted a reaction to the Fury vs. Usyk fight news. The former UFC heavyweight champion is a man of few words, but he seems fired up to prove his doubters wrong and shock the boxing world next month in Saudi Arabia.

I have been underestimated and doubted before. We’ll see #FuryNgannou #CountingChickens

I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28 #FuryNgannou — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 30, 2023

Ngannou, who hasn’t tasted defeat since losing to Derrick Lewis via decision at UFC 226 back in 2018, is a massive betting underdog to knock off Fury and hand “Gypsy King” his first professional loss. If he’s able to come out victorious he may be the one fighting Usyk next.