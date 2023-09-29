When Conor McGregor promised to help train long-time friend Dillon Danis for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul fight fans thought “El Jefe” might actually stand a chance. But after recently learning that “Notorious” never helped Danis inside of the ring it seems like all hope has been lost.

Fight fans were completely caught off guard when a boxing match between Danis and Paul was announced this past August. The two social media standouts have shared some beef in the past, but Danis seemed like the last person to get a massive payday against Paul. Crazier things have happened, though, so fight fans chalked it up as one final time to see Danis get his butt kicked.

Danis, who hasn’t fought in any capacity since a submission win at Bellator 222 back in 2019, has never been known for his standup. In fact, we’ve never really seen the grappling ace throw punches considering both of his professional MMA fights ended on the canvas in less than one round. That’s probably why Danis hoped to work with McGregor to tune his striking skills in advance to a showdown with the much bigger and stronger Paul.

Unfortunately for Danis, he was never able to connect with McGregor and share some time in the ring. Danis recently had a baby and with McGregor being as busy as he is the two former training partners never met up. That’s a really bad break for Danis since McGregor knows a thing or two about striking. It would have helped Danis’ chances against Paul when the two meet in the boxing ring on Oct. 14.

Earlier this week, McGregor discussed his failed attempt to train with Danis. Despite his inability to help during camp McGregor believes Danis is ready to shock the world and take care of business against Paul.

Conor McGregor says he hasn’t trained with Dillon Danis for the Logan Paul fight pic.twitter.com/hQ5KOjdYSq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 28, 2023

“Dillon’s gonna win, Dillon will win,” said McGregor (via All Out Fighting). “You know, he had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s gonna go for it.

“He’s had a baby, he had a new baby so I tried to bring him out,” McGregor added. “Dillon’s good.”

Thoughts? Is this going to hurt Danis’ chances against Paul or was McGregor never going to help in the first place?

