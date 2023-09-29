Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight title fight signed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Let’s try this again.

Heavyweight boxing rivals Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed championship title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a report from ESPN, with a target date of Dec. 23 or “sometime in January.”

Top Rank subsequently announced the booking on Twitter.

“I’m delighted Tyson has the chance to become the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of the four-belt era and prove he is one of the greats of all time,” Spencer Brown, Manager of Tyson Fury, said in today’s release. “First though, Tyson will have the chance to prove he is ‘The Baddest Man on The Planet’ on October 28th. Thank you to His Excellency and the GEA, what a Riyadh Season this is going to be!”

The 35 year-old Fury still has one more hurdle to clear before December. “The Gypsy King” is booked to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, a pay-per-view (PPV) showdown scheduled for Oct. 28 in Riyadh.

An upset loss to “The Predator” could have a direct impact on the Usyk fight.