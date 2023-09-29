PFL Paris weigh ins results: Cedric Doumbe on weight, two fighters bounced from ‘Europe’ playoffs

Professional Fighters League (PFL) held its official weigh ins for the promotion’s first-ever European Playoffs, which take place this Sat. (Sept. 30) live from Zenith Paris in La Villette, featuring Cedric Doumbe vs. Jordan Zebo in the main event.
Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Brad Wheeler collide in the PFL Paris co-main event.
Alex Chizov missed weight at today’s weigh ins and was replaced in the Men’s Lightweight Playoffs by alternate fighter Geisym Derouiche. In addition, Manuela Marconetto missed weight, giving Valentina Scatizzi a walkover win and spot in the PFL Europe Championship.
Compete PFL Paris weigh ins results below:
Welterweight
Cedric Doumbe (169.9 lbs) vs. Jordan Zebo (170.8 lbs)
Catchweight 180lbs
Abdoul Abdouraguimov (178.5 lbs) vs. Brad Wheeler (180.7 lbs)
Light Heavyweight Semifinal
Anthony Salamone (206 lbs) vs. Jakob Nedoh (206 lbs)
Light Heavyweight Semifinal
Simeon Powell (205.9 lbs) vs. Daniel Ladero (205 lbs)
Women’s Flyweight Semifinal
Dakota Ditcheva (124.7 lbs) vs. Cornelia Holm (125.6 lbs)
Lightweight
Yazid Chouchane (156 lbs) vs. Henrique Madureira (154.1 lbs)
Catchweight 180lbs
Laureano Staropoli (180.7 lbs) vs. Baba Nadjombe (178.1 lbs)
Bantamweight Semifinal
Ali Taleb (134 lbs) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (136 lbs)
Bantamweight Semifinal
Frans Mlambo (135.3 lbs) vs. Mokhtar Benkaci (134.9 lbs)
Lightweight Semifinals
Dylan Tuke (155.4 lbs) vs. Jakub Kaszuba (155.2 lbs)
Lightweight Semifinals
John Mitchell (155.6 lbs) vs. Geisym Derouiche (156 lbs)
Women’s Flyweight
Shanelle Dyer (125.4 lbs) vs. Luisa Cifuentes (126 lbs)
