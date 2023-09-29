PFL Paris weigh ins results: Cedric Doumbe on weight, two fighters bounced from ‘Europe’ playoffs

Professional Fighters League (PFL) held its official weigh ins for the promotion’s first-ever European Playoffs, which take place this Sat. (Sept. 30) live from Zenith Paris in La Villette, featuring Cedric Doumbe vs. Jordan Zebo in the main event.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Brad Wheeler collide in the PFL Paris co-main event.

Alex Chizov missed weight at today’s weigh ins and was replaced in the Men’s Lightweight Playoffs by alternate fighter Geisym Derouiche. In addition, Manuela Marconetto missed weight, giving Valentina Scatizzi a walkover win and spot in the PFL Europe Championship.

Compete PFL Paris weigh ins results below:

Welterweight

Cedric Doumbe (169.9 lbs) vs. Jordan Zebo (170.8 lbs)

Catchweight 180lbs

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (178.5 lbs) vs. Brad Wheeler (180.7 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Semifinal

Anthony Salamone (206 lbs) vs. Jakob Nedoh (206 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Semifinal

Simeon Powell (205.9 lbs) vs. Daniel Ladero (205 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Semifinal

Dakota Ditcheva (124.7 lbs) vs. Cornelia Holm (125.6 lbs)

Lightweight

Yazid Chouchane (156 lbs) vs. Henrique Madureira (154.1 lbs)

Catchweight 180lbs

Laureano Staropoli (180.7 lbs) vs. Baba Nadjombe (178.1 lbs)

Bantamweight Semifinal

Ali Taleb (134 lbs) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (136 lbs)

Bantamweight Semifinal

Frans Mlambo (135.3 lbs) vs. Mokhtar Benkaci (134.9 lbs)

Lightweight Semifinals

Dylan Tuke (155.4 lbs) vs. Jakub Kaszuba (155.2 lbs)

Lightweight Semifinals

John Mitchell (155.6 lbs) vs. Geisym Derouiche (156 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight

Shanelle Dyer (125.4 lbs) vs. Luisa Cifuentes (126 lbs)

